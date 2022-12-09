FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis.

The Republican was charged with misdemeanor misconduct in office for allegedly failing to supervise the officials who allowed Flint’s water to become tainted with lead.

The dismissal follows a Michigan Supreme Court decision that says a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments.

City managers appointed by Snyder began using the Flint River to supply the mostly Black city to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was built.

Snyder has acknowledged that state government botched the water switch, and has pointed at regulators who didn’t require corrosion control.