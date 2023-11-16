GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat who has served the Flint area in Congress for a decade, has decided not to seek re-election next year.

In a Thursday statement, Kildee said “the time has come for me to step back from public office” after spending time with his family and considering the future.

“Running for office, ultimately, is a personal decision first. And this was not an easy decision to make. But I know it’s the right one for me and for my family,” the statement said.

Earlier this year, Kildee was diagnosed with cancer. He has undergone treatment and surgery and said in his Thursday statement that the cancer is gone.

“For most of this year, I saw myself continuing to serve and was actively planning another campaign. But there are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path. For me, being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments,” his statement said.

Kildee said that even though he won’t be running, he will still “be doing everything I can to help elect common sense, principled and results-oriented leaders.”

“For the remainder of my term, I will continue bringing the same passion, work ethic and drive to help our community and my constituents,” Kildee promised. “My congressional offices will remain open and available to assist anyone in the district who needs help.”

Before he became a congressman in 2013, taking a seat vacated by his uncle Dale Kildee, Dan Kildee was a local and county official in Genesee County.

“I was first elected to public office when I was 18 years old. Nearly five decades later, I continue to love public service and the work I do every day,” he stated. “It is a true honor to serve and represent my hometown of Flint and surrounding communities in Congress. I am grateful for the trust Michiganders have placed in me over the past six terms. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished for mid-Michigan and the country.”

He pointed to his work to help the people of Flint when it was found that the city’s water was contaminated with lead, projects to lower prescription drug and insulin costs, advocacy for the release of American prisoners in Iran, and the massive bipartisan infrastructure law last year. He also thanked his staff for their hard work.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, who is also not seeking re-election next year, praised Kildee’s years of service:

“Congressman Dan Kildee embodies everything we want our public servants to be,” she said in a statement. “His love for his hometown of Flint, his district, and the state of Michigan is so clear and shows up in all of his work in Congress. During the water crisis in Flint, he worked around the clock to make sure families had resources, clean drinking water, and access to care. He has always fought to strengthen his communities, create good-paying jobs through new clean energy opportunities, and protect our Great Lakes. Even before he served in Congress, he was focused on improving neighborhoods, creating Michigan’s first land bank, and bringing life-changing investments to Flint.”

Kildee’s term in Congress will end Jan. 3, 2025.