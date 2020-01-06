Flu outbreak closes Lansing hospitals to visitors

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) - A 71-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday night in Blackman Township, police said.

April Owen of Blackman Township, was walking on Lansing Avenue near Michael Drive when she was hit by a 2004 Subaru driven by a 25-year-old man from Saline just before 9:00 p.m., Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.

A witness told police that prior to the fatal crash, they had to swerve to avoid hitting the woman, who allegedly was walking in the road, Jester said. The victim lived in the area and may have been walking to a nearby business, Jester said.

The traffic crash reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.