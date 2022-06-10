MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Okemos community is in mourning after the report of a high school student who took his own life on the last day of school. It happened as concerns about student mental health grow nationwide – and here in Michigan as the Governor signed a bill into law that would give kids more mental health support.

6 News does not normally report on suicides, but the school district sent the information out district-wide – even including the name of the Okemos High School student – with the permission of the parents.

The freshman was found dead on Okemos Public School grounds this morning – which was the last day of school for the district.

“Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Many of us feel a variety of emotions: shock, sadness, even some confusion,” Superintendent John Hood wrote in the letter to the community. “What is most important is that we care for and support each other.”

WLNS-TV is reporting the information because of the acknowledgement by the district, but also to spread the word about the importance of mental health and to provide resources to people who might need it.

Even though the school year ended today, Okemos Public Schools will opens its doors next week from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. so people can have access to counselors. The number of the National Suicide Prevention Life Line is 800-273-8255.

There are other groups and services that provide mental health support, including:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (TALK)

Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” or “RESTORE” to 741741

Suicide Prevention Resource Center: www.sprc.org

The Michigan Crisis and Action Hotline: 844-446-4225

Mental Health Association in Michigan: www.mha-mi.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness – Michigan: www.namimi.org

Community Mental Health of Clinton-Eaton-Ingham Counties: 800-372-8460

Child & Family Charities – 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 877-833-3689

Ele’s Place – A Healing Center for Children Teens: 517- 482-1315

LifeWays (Jackson County): 517-789-1200

Livingston County Community Mental Health: 517-546-4126

Ionia County Community Mental Health/The Right Door: 888-527-1790

Shiawassee Community Mental Health: 989-723-0710

Youth Suicide Warning Signs: www.youthsuicidewarningsigns.org

Association for Children’s Mental Health: www.acmh-mi.org

Your Life Your Voice (youth): 800-448-3000

Veterans Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255 – press 1

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ): 866-488-7386

Trans Lifeline (transsexual): 877-565-8860 or translifeline.org

“Although rare, sometimes students may be so overwhelmed by the death of someone close to them, that they may express suicidal thoughts or actions,” Hood wrote. “Please utilize the resources below for help navigating these conversations and for awareness of supports.”