Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Former church worker sent to prison in assault case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More people come forward about misconduct allegations in Catholic Church

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A former church worker has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen altar boy at a suburban Detroit church.

Hurmiz Ishak will be eligible for parole after four years. He appeared Friday in Oakland County court.

Police say the boy’s parents reported assaults last year to a priest at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy. The church says Ishak served as a sacristan, opening and closing the church, as well as a subdeacon, assisting at services.

The 66-year-old was convicted last month of one count of criminal sexual conduct and acquitted of others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar