Former employee of Molly Maid in Lansing claims manager won’t return phone calls from Black people or people with strong accents; Former co-worker called her a racial slur

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Having recently lost her job due to coronavirus layoffs, Keqwana King, a foster mother of three, was thrilled to get a job at Molly Maid of Lansing. However, in less than a month, King says her blessing turned into a burden too heavy to bare.

King says, in three week she endured two humiliating acts of racism. The first came when King says her manager openly admitted she will not return phone calls from potential customers who are Black or have thick accents because their service is “too expensive”.

King says, at the time she did not have the courage to stand up to her manager, and did not want to risk losing her job so she let it slide.

But soon after that incident, her tolerance would be tested again. King says she and a co-worker got into a disagreement, and she overheard her co-worker saying “This ni**** b*tch think she can get over me.”

King says the employee was fired for her comments, but because Molly Maid is short-staffed, she was allowed back to work after one day.

Frustrated with the lack of discipline, King quit, but she is no longer staying quiet.

“I feel like something more should have happened.”

6 News went to Molly Maid in Lansing to speak with the manager about these claims but she would not answer the door. Instead she told 6 News reporter Kiara Hay to call there branch in Grand Rapids. After many attempted phone calls, the owner sent a statement saying,

“As the independent owner of Molly Maid of Lansing, I am aware of comments made by a former employee of our locally owned and operated business. Our company prides itself in operating with sound ethics and morals with customers and employees. The diversity of backgrounds, opinions and experiences of all our customers and employees is important to us and we are committed to respecting all people. Due to employee confidentiality guidelines, we are unable to discuss a specific employee-related situation with you.”

At this time it is unknown if King’s claims are being investigated by Molly Maid.