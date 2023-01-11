HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A former deputy with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced Wednesday for misconduct after abusing his position to coerce a woman to have sex with him.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, was sentenced to three years’ probation, 90 days jail to be suspended, and will be required to be on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for 15 years.

He is also no longer allowed to serve as a law enforcement officer in the future.

Barkley’s misconduct charges are related to actions he took after arresting a woman on multiple occasions.

He exploited his position with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office to coerce the woman into a sexual relationship, Nessel said.

While off duty, Barkley traveled to Fulton, Kentucky, where the woman was being treated for substance abuse, and used his badge to take the woman out of the rehabilitation center in order to have sex with her.

Barkley also had sex with her in Michigan.

He has since been fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

“The sentencing of Mr. Barkley makes clear that we will not tolerate misconduct by the men and women who wear the badge and choose to violate their sworn oaths and the law,” Nessel said.