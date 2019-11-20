Former Holt teacher sentenced to prison for sex assault of fifth-grade students

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Lt. Gov. Gilchrist is scheduled to sign a bill as acting governor tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

The historic moment will mark the first time that a black elected official signs a bill into law in Michigan, according to a press release sent by Lt. Gov. Gilchrist's office.

Gilchrist will sign House Bill 4044 at the Michigan State Capitol's Ceremonial Office.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is currently in Israel for her first international trade trip and will return Saturday.

House Bill 4044 changes the conditions for insurance producers to get a license.