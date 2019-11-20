Former Holt teacher sentenced to prison for sex assault of fifth-grade students

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former Holt teacher was sentenced today for sexually assaulting fifth grade students.
Judge Canady ordered Patrick Daley to serve between seven and 15 years in prison.
A jury found the 36-year-old man guilty on 18 counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. Daley was also found not guilty on five similar counts and no decision was reached on one count.
Daley was a teacher at Washington Woods Middle School at the time and Holt Public Schools told police last year that several students had made allegations against Daley. After he was put on leave, he later turned himself in to face charges.
