JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A familiar face in Jackson is making his bid to be a Trustee on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education.

Derek Dobies, the former mayor of the City of Jackson, said that he believes his experiences as mayor will enable him to help with “student attraction and retention.”

I grew up the son of two public school teachers who instilled in me the value of a quality public education. As mayor of the City of Jackson, I understood that the success of our community is tied to the success of our school system, and that for Jackson to thrive, we must ensure our students, parents and teachers are supported by a strong, vibrant school system. Now the father of a 1st grader in Jackson Public Schools, I am running to serve as a trustee on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education to make sure that students across greater Jackson have access to the same educational opportunities I want for my daughter.” Derek Dobies

Dobies declined to go for a third term as mayor and was then recruited to run for Trustee by parents, administrators and teachers.

Derek has the support of an overwhelming majority of the current Board Members because – just like he was for our city – we know that he will be a champion for our school system and will work to attract and retain the students of tomorrow,” said JPS School Board President Angela MITCHELL. “With Derek Dobies, we know Jackson Public Schools will have an effective leader who can work with parents, listen to our teachers, and always put the interest of our students first.” JPS School Board President Angela Mitchell

