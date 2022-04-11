LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Lansing Mayor Tony Benavides passed away on Sunday, a city spokesperson said.
According to the Capital Area District Libraries Archive Record, Benavides moved from Mexico to Lansing when he was 15-years-old.
Later on, he served as director of the Cristo Rey Community Center and was elected as mayor of Lansing in 2003. He served until 2006.
Current Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement about Benavides:
“I am very sad to hear that former Lansing Mayor Tony Benavides passed away yesterday. I met Mayor Benavides many years ago when I was serving as a County Commissioner. I was proud to work closely with him on behalf of Lansing residents.
He was a passionate leader for our city as Mayor, as a City Councilmember for many years, and through his incredible work at Christo Rey. Lansing is truly a better place today because of Tony Benavides, and I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers to his beloved wife, Carmen, and the entire Benavides family and to all who loved him. Thank you, Mayor Benavides, for all you have done for Lansing and our residents. May you rest in peace.”Lansing Mayor Andy Schor