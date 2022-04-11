LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Lansing Mayor Tony Benavides passed away on Sunday, a city spokesperson said.

According to the Capital Area District Libraries Archive Record, Benavides moved from Mexico to Lansing when he was 15-years-old.

Later on, he served as director of the Cristo Rey Community Center and was elected as mayor of Lansing in 2003. He served until 2006.

Current Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement about Benavides: