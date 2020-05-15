Former Michigan guard is spreading his passion for the game

When you hear the name Spike Albrecht the first thing that comes to mind is this.

For those who need a refresher, Albrecht averaged two points a game at Michigan but in 2013’s National Championship he came off the bench and dropped a whopping 17 points. All in the first half.

Seven years later the former Michigan guard is still ballin’ but not for a team, but for hundreds of children all across the country in the comfort of his parents’ garage.

“We’re moving the lawnmower, the tractor, we’re trying to clear it out to create space,” said Albrecht. “That’s how I like it. I want the kids to know that my situation isn’t any better than anybody else.”

It all started five weeks ago when the former guard thought of the idea to hold basketball clinics via Zoom.

“I had no idea what to expect. I was like there might be ten kids, there might be 100. I had no idea and we got to 95 kids on the first workout,” said Albrecht.

Word spread and what started as 95 athletes has now turned into 350 athletes per session.

“The reach has been incredible. I wouldn’t be able to do training with 250 kids at a time and sure it’s not like what you’ll get with a trainer, but it’s still high level basketball that you can take with you and use for the rest of your life,” said Albrecht.

The clinics are free but there is only one rule that everyone has to follow, and that’s to mute their screen.

“You have moms yellin’ at their husbands, babies crying in the background,” added Spike with a laugh.

However, if learning from Spike wasn’t already cool enough, in pop special guests.

“Hi everybody, I’m Moe Wagner. I’m from Germany. Went to Michigan and was Spike’s teammate,” said Wagner.

“It’s also great for them to just hear from someone other than me especially now with everything going on. I know my friends aren’t doing anything because I’m like you guys are locked up just like we are,” said Albrecht.

Spike even teaches these athletes lessons beyond the basketball court.

“If you’re passionate about something really follow that. It’s going to be a big commitment and dedication, but it can teach you so much more than just playing basketball,” said Albrecht.

If this is something you or your child would like to do, Spike told WLNS-TV6 to contact him via his Twitter or Instagram which you can find below.