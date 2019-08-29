Former Michigan lawmaker pleads no contest after sex scandal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP) – A former Michigan lawmaker pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor stemming from charges filed over a plot to hide his extramarital affair with another legislator.



Former state representative Todd Courser pleaded no contest to Willful Neglect of Duty by a Public Officer.



He could face up to a year in jail and up to $1,000 fine when he is sentenced next month.



The charge was reduced from misconduct in office which is a felony. The state attorney general’s office will also dismiss a pending perjury charge in Ingham County upon sentencing for the Willful Neglect of Duty by a Public Officer.



“Today’s decision by Todd Courser to plead no contest to a one-year misdemeanor may be the wisest decision he has made in years,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a written statement.



The 47-year-old Republican resigned from the state house in 2015.



A judge ruled in 2016 that there was not enough evidence for former Rep. Cindy Gamrat, who was expelled from office, to face charges. The cases were initially brought by former Attorney General Bill Schuette.