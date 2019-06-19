Former Michigan student accuses coach of sexual assault

A Hanover-Horton resident wants education officials to investigate a coach and teacher that became sexually involved with her as a teenage student.
Angela Sturgill requested the President of the Board of Education, Principal at Hanover-Horton and Superintendent to investigate football coach and Hanover-Horton teacher, Johnnie Stewart.
Sturgill says Stewart gave her alcohol and describes sexual contact both on and off school grounds about 20 years ago.
She provided her yearbook with a note from Stewart stating among other things that she was a “beautiful woman,” “you will always have a place in my heart,” and “mean far more to me than perhaps you know.”
“Johnnie Stewart used his position of authority to press me into a sexual relationship when I was a kid, and he needs to be held accountable,” Sturgill explains.
According to Sturgill, she reported the matter informally to school officials and filed a complaint with state police. To her knowledge Mr. Stewart has not agreed to give an interview to police.
“I don’t want money,” Sturgill says. “I want the truth to be known so no one else goes through what happened to me.”
