OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver. The alleged incident led to one of the vehicle’s other passengers being struck in a hit and run.

Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, who played for MSU and once had a contract with WWE, was the backseat passenger of an SUV traveling westbound on M-59 during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Rasmussen is accused of attempting to grab the steering wheel and choke the driver, a 31-year-old man from Otter Lake. The driver was able to stop the truck in an area off M-59 by the Adam Roads onramp.

The driver survived the alleged attack and ran away from the SUV once it was parked. Rasmussen’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison, also ran away from the SUV.

The situation escalated when Ratliff was later hit by another car traveling west on M-59, about 100 feet away from where the SUV was parked. She died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the vehicle that hit Ratliff, as the driver left the scene of the collision.

Crash investigators believe Ratliff was hit by an Audi Q7 SUV, 2017-2019 model year. The color is unknown. Anybody with more information about this incident is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Rasmussen was arraigned in the 52nd District Court, Third Division, with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation.

He has a $25,000 cash surety bond and is currently in the Oakland County Jail.