Former MSU student becomes president at LCC

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College’s seventh president started his first day today, bringing nearly 30 years of community college experience.
Dr. Steve Robinson officially assumed his position bringing in a new era following the retirement of Dr. Brent Knight.
Dr. Robinson was selected in a national search and arrives at LCC from the presidency at Owens Community College in Ohio.
“I expect Dr. Robinson to be a successful leader at Lansing Community College,” said LCC Trustee board chair Lawrence Hidalgo, Jr. “He is the right person at the right time to take LCC to the next level in these challenging times.”
Robinson returns home to the Greater Lansing area, having lived here for more than 12 years. He attended Michigan State University where he earned a Ph.D. as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Robinson began his teaching career at LCC as an intern teaching WRIT 121. He has 15 years of Michigan community college experience as a faculty member, 10 years as president of a faculty union, and six years as a board member for the Michigan Education Association in Lansing.
Lansing Community College was founded in 1957 and serves more than 23,000 students across a six-county area each year.
