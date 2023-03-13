GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan State volleyball coach Cathy George is returning to coaching and will lead the West Michigan Pro Volley Ball team.

The team was founded in December of 2022 and will be part of the Pro Volleyball Federation, a new league that is set to start playing in 2024.

The announcement was made Monday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, home of the Grand Rapids Griffins minor league hockey team. The West Michigan Pro Volleyball Team is owned by Dan DeVos, who also co-owns the Griffins.

George brings instant credibility to the new franchise with decades of experience coaching. She retired in January of 2022 after spending 17 seasons at MSU.

“This opportunity is a great fit for me. I’m really happy about working for DP Fox Sports and the Pro Volleyball Federation,” said George. “Scott [Gorsline] and I met soon after the West Michigan Pro Volleyball franchise was announced in December and began talking about my potential involvement. It grew from there and everything fell into place.”

She was the first woman to lead a team to the NCAA Division 1 Final Four in 1989 and is MSU’s all-time winningest coach in volleyball.

“Although my time is done as head coach, I will forever be a Spartan,” George said in 2022. “And I can leave smiling because I know the future is bright for Michigan State volleyball.”