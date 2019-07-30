Former president Simon retires from MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will retire effective August 31st after 45 years at the university.
Under the terms of her retirement, Simon will hold the titles of president emeritus and faculty emeritus. She will receive three annual payments for a total gross amount of $2.45 million. Simon also will receive her vested retirement and other benefits, similar to other retiring university executive managers.
Simon worked at MSU since 1974 and served as president from 2005 to 2018.
Simon resigned as president in January 2018 following victim impact statements during the criminal sentencing of former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar in Ingham County.
Under her presidential contract, she returned to a tenured faculty position from which she is now retiring.
Last fall, she took a voluntary unpaid leave of absence while facing criminal charges in Eaton County.
