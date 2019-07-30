Former president Simon retires from MSU

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Capital One Financial Corporation’s recent data breach will impact over 100 million individuals.

The company said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised, however, 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers of its customers were compromised.

Consumers and small businesses who applied for a Capital One credit card between 2005 and early 2019 are most at risk.

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking additional information about the breach through a letter to Capital One to determine its impact to Michigan residents.