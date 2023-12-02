MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer Brian Helfert was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Second Degree by a jury of his peers Friday night after over ten hours of deliberation.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23. The maximum sentence for his crime is 15 years.

This is Helfert’s second conviction for a sex crime against a former student who attended a school he patrolled. The crime in this case occurred during one-on-one tutoring sessions at Carney Nadeau High School between 2006-2008. Allegations were first brought to light by another victim in 2019. His conviction in that case led to a sentence of six months behind bars.

After the verdict was delivered, Menominee Prosecutor Jeff Rogg said “all credit for the success in this case goes to the bravery of this victim, and the two victims who testified at the earlier proceedings.”

“I am proud to be their representative in this court, to advocate for them on their behalf and to stand up for them when they could not at the time stand up for themselves… these cases are so deeply personal and so very difficult for these wounded victims who are now, after this delivery of this justice, survivors who will prevail,” Rogg continued.

Helfert’s defense attorney Trenton Stupak declined to comment.

Judge Mary Barglind thanked the jury before dismissing them, saying, “there are some cases, you know, we have drug cases, we have all kinds of cases that come before the court on a criminal docket. And not that drug cases are easy, but criminal sexual conduct cases are among the most difficult… in all my years of doing this, I haven’t found the right words to express how thankful I am for your service. You will get a check in the mail — it’s not in any way shape or form, consistent with the value of your services, but it’s an amount that the legislature has set.”

Rogg said a trial date in a third case against Helfert could be scheduled at a hearing next week, and that he is working with additional known alleged victims. Rogg said any other alleged victims of Brian Helfert can contact him at the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office or Det. Sgt. Kudwa at the Menominee Police Department.

This is a preliminary story. Check back soon for more information.