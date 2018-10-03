FORUM: Meet the candidates running for MSU Board of Trustees

With congressional and gubernatorial nominees on the November ballot, university trustee races usually don't get much attention.

But now, four former Spartans are competing for two open seats on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees and they hope they can affect change after the Larry Nassar scandal.

The Associated Students of Michigan State University hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night, where all candidates faced several questions, both pre-written and from the audience, so the MSU community could learn more about them.

While each candidate is different, their goals are similar. They want to change the culture on MSU’s campus and each of them laid out reasons why they should be given a chance to do so.

The candidates include Kelly Tebay, Dave Dutch, Brianna Scott, and Mike Miller.

Several different topics were covered during the forum such as how to prevent sexual assault on campus to creating transparency and accountability within the MSU administration.

As a parent of three children at MSU, Dave Dutch said he has a plan for tackling several issues currently facing the university. Dutch said he’s committed to bringing healing, transparency, and accountability so that students, faculty, and staff are safe on campus.

“I think we need a couple of different things at Michigan State right now; I think we need leadership, transparency, and someone who has worked big businesses, big cultural changes before, multi-billion dollar budgets because I think there’s a lot of economic things going on, a lot of cultural things going on,” Dutch said. “We need someone who is going to invest in this and provide the oversight needed for the university.”

Kelly Tebay, a survivor of sexual assault, believes there’s a cultural problem at MSU and she wants to change it. Her plans include making sure there’s accountability, transparency, accessibility, on-campus affordability, among other things.

"I have a lot of ideas on how I want to fix this problem but I also want to hear from you,” Tebay said. "One of the things that I want to do is work closely as a board member with each of the students."

Mike Miller said he wants to insure that tuition increases are not automatic, insure full transparency from the MSU Board of Trustees and administration, support freedom of speech, and make himself accessible and attentive to students and Michigan voters.

"I have been a Spartan all my life. I grew up here in East Lansing,” Miller said. "I've seen difficulties at Michigan State, but none as bad I’ve never seen anything as bad as it is right now. So, my heart said I need to do something about this."

Brianna Scott echoed that sentiment. She’s working to make MSU a safe and peaceful place to be. She also wants tuition to be more affordable, demand more oversight over the MSU administration, develop policies and initiatives to restore trust, and develop methods to foster diversity and inclusion.

"I felt rather than sitting back and talking about what I think should happen at Michigan State that I really needed to get myself in this game,” Scott said. "I also have a very strong feeling about the concerns that people have with financial affordability of coming to an institution like MSU.”

