Founder of Care Free Medical and Dental Clinic dies at age 83

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Care Free Medical and Dental Clinic posted that Found and President Emeritus, Dr. Barry Saltman has passed away.
At the age of 83, Dr. Saltman passed away on September 9th, 2019, according to an obituary on the Estes-Ledley Funeral Home website.
Dr. Saltman was born July 5th, 1936 in Toledo and graduated from the MSU College of Human Medicine in 1977.
He was a practicing physician in Mason for 30 years and started the first medical clinic at Cristo Rey. When he retired from Cristo Rey, he started Care Free Medical, based in Lansing.
Dr. Saltman is survived by his wife of 42 years, Suzanne Saltman as well as five children, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his brother, two nieces, and a nephew.
