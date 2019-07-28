Fowlerville fair pigs test positive for swine flu

The Livingston County Health Department said swine flu has been confirmed in pigs at the Fowlerville Family Fair.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development identified pigs at the fair testing positive for swine flu and these pigs were isolated to prevent additional exposure.

The infected pigs started showing symptoms on Thursday afternoon and the fair started Monday and goes until Saturday.

At this time, all pigs have been removed from the fairgrounds and there are no reported human illnesses.

The symptoms of swine flu for people are similar to symptoms of seasonal flu. This includes fever, cough, runny nose and sometimes body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear within three days of exposure, but can occur up to 10 days.