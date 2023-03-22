FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — A police chase that started in Fowlerville on Tuesday ended with a man getting taken into custody after hiding under a deck, officials say.

Fowlerville police said the incident started when officers tried to make a traffic stop and the man drove away.

Officials said the chase was eventually called off for “due to the safety of the public” but the driver was seen pulling into an address on West Allen Road.

Officers and troopers from multiple different departments then surrounded the home and after trying to negotiate for a while, they entered the house.

The K9 unit from the East Lansing Police Department eventually found the suspect hiding under an enclosed deck, officials said.

He was taken into custody without injuries. Officials said he had several warrants and was a parole absconder.

The Fowlerville Police Department said it was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the East Lansing Police Department, the Michigan State Police, and some special task force officers.