LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A staple of mid-Michigan treated fans to yet another thriller – plus the rain held off and that’s always a plus.

In the 41st Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic, Fowlerville took down DeWitt 2-0 to win its first-ever Softball Classic title. But it wasn’t without some drama along the way.

The Gladiators took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the 7th inning and in the Panthers’ final chance at the plate, two runners were on for Kaitlyn Lawver.

Representing the winning run, Lawver crushed a ball down the left-field line and believed to have hit a walk-off home run for the Panthers. However, the ball was called foul with Lawver rounding the bases in celebration.

Lawver would then be forced to regroup and eventually became a victim of a Halle Dargie strikeout. Dargie would strikeout out the following batter to end the game in celebration for Fowlerville.

Dargie pitched a complete game and had a high sigh of relief after the almost-home run was called foul.

“Oh the biggest one, like the biggest one,” Dargie said. “I thought it was fair. He called it foul and I was like ‘Ok, this is your second chance, help your team win this last win, especially for all the seven seniors you’ve been with since 7th grade.'”

Senior outfield Hannah Ray said, “We have worked very hard to come together. We’ve been kind of scrambled around, so to come around and beat a team like DeWitt is amazing.”