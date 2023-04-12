EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Performers at a concert in East Lansing are hoping to ease the pain of people who suffered and survived the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

It’s being dubbed the “Silver Linings Concert” – and it’s taking place at the East Lansing Public Library at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free.

“We are grateful that these four amazing musicians are coming together for the East Lansing community to help us continue to heal after the horrific shootings at MSU in February,” said Library Director Kristin Shelley in a press release. “We want the community to be together, to have a space to grieve and to heal together with wonderful music.”

Reggie Harris, the Rev. Robert Jones, Matt Watroba and Josh White Jr. will perform in the library’s meeting room. It’s part of a series the library is hosting called “Concert in the Caf”.

Counselors also continue to camp out at the library on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30-5 p.m. through Wednesday, April 26. Anyone who needs help can drop by at any time without needing to make an appointment. Those sessions are also free.