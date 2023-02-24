EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University students seeking counseling services can get help now, by going to the East Lansing Public Library.

Counselors from Community Mental Health will now be available to meet with students, families, or anyone who needs help.

The counselors will be available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-5:30 p.m.

Library director Kristin Shelley said the place was chosen for counseling sessions because it provides Spartan Nation comfort.

“We are a community hub; we call ourselves kind of the community living room, so we wanted to have space where people could come and just be or to talk through the situation and horridness that happened. And just to have a space that was free and available to them,” Shelley said.

Shelley said there’s a somberness in our community right now that’s creating a need for these moments to process.

And so far, many are taking advantage, including families and small children, not just MSU students.

“The most pleased I am seeing people coming in and utilizing the counselors and the free services, especially last week and this week. And I think this will go on for months, this will take a long time for the community to heal, and we want to be able to provide services at different times throughout the year, not just these first few weeks,” Shelley said.

Shelley recalled the incident as a horrific act of violence, and her hope for the community is to come together and heal in the space