LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)---With the November General election Just a couple of weeks away, a new poll shows the majority of Michiganders would favor a national policy that would require wearing masks in enclosed areas, and when going outdoors in crowds until COVID-19 is brought under control.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.