Free laundry and community support event happening this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A street-based outreach team in Lansing is looking for volunteers. That’s because is just a few days, the group is hosting a free laundry event for the community.

6 News is here for you with how you can get involved and where you need to be to benefit from what else they have to offer.

“We always love to see good things happen in the community,” said All Washed Up Coin Laundry Owner Brian Singleton.

Sat. Aug. 1 Cardboard Prophets is taking over All Washed Up for the laundry project.

Singleton said, “All the washers and dryers will be free. We’re allowing each participant to have 80 pounds of laundry.”

Sanitation stations and masks are also being provided.

“We’re gonna allow about 13 people in at time to make sure we have social distancing,” Singleton said.

In order to make this event successful they need volunteers.

“We always welcome our volunteers,” Singleton said. “We keep track of the washers and dryers they use so that the participants of the laundry don’t get separated. We don’t want any lost wash.”

Quarters, laundry detergent, bleach and dryer sheets are also needed, but Saturday isn’t just about getting your laundry done.

The vulnerability project is coming to help identify those suffering from food insecurity. Cross Road BBQ will have an information table about job opportunities, and there will also be a free store and haircuts.

Mason Community Church as well as Mason United Methodist Sponsors will be putting on the free Store.

Clean and gently used summer clothes will also be accepted. Tents that are either new or in good repair are also needed.

“Laundry isn’t an option, it’s a health requirement and we love to be part of a community that’s growing, that’s prospering and to get out citizens the clean clothes they require to be very productive in the workforce,” Singleton said.

The event is from 10 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

You’re asked to message Linda Verhine Karl on Facebook if you would like to donate or volunteer. If your volunteering on Saturday, you’re asked to please be there by 9:00 A.M. for training and set up.

The Laundry Project Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/588636688745713