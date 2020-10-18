Free lunch program is extended until summer of 2021

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the extension of free lunch programs.

The federally funded program was initially set to expire at the end of the year, but now it will continue to be available to all children through June 30th of next year.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” said Secretary Perdue.“We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now. I appreciate President Trump for his unwavering commitment to ensuring kids receive the food they need during this pandemic and for supporting USDA in continuing to provide these unprecedented flexibilities.”