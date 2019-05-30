Free outdoor theatre during June Courtesy: MSU Department of Theatre

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Since 1960, the unnoficial start to summer has been the Michigan State University Department of Theatre's free outdoor shows for the community.

The Summer Circle Theatre program showcases the talents of MSU students, professional artists, and community members to entertain the audience.

This year’s theme is Laughing Matters and begins on Thursday, June 6th with One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean.

The show follows the misfortunes of perpetually hungry Francis who suddenly finds himself employed by two separate bosses.

“This season we invite you to turn off the news, kick back, and enjoy the summer with us. Because laughing matters,” Roznowski said.

The Summer Circle stage is an outdoor performance venue located on MSU’s campus between the Kresge Art Building and the MSU Auditorium. In the event of rain, the performances will be moved into the Fairchild Theatre.

All performances are free and open to the public and free parking is available across the street.