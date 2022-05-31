LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Businesses have struggled during the pandemic, but a free parking incentive starting this Friday is looking to provide some relief to the local shops.

The Peanut Shop Owner Adam Seyburn said his customers love to visit local shops but are irritated by parking.

“By far the number one thing that my customers talk about in terms of things they don’t like about downtown Lansing is the parking system,” said Seyburn.

The City of Lansing is now offering ‘Free Parking Fridays’ for on-street metered spaces.

For business owners, it’s a step in the right direction.

“We’ve been advocating for some kind of re-evaluation of the parking situation down here,” Seyburn said.

Business owner Chad Jordan is excited for people to get out and explore Lansing and all it has to offer.

“It’s just a good time to go out and see what you’re going to see. There’s a lot of things that you may not be expecting,” Jordan said. “And so to be able to see new stores or some of the existing stores that have been there for a long time, it’s just good to see what’s new.”

The City of Lansing will still be enforcing time limits on parking spaces, which will vary depending on where you park.

Free parking only applies to metered spots starting Friday, June 3 and will go on until Sept. 2.