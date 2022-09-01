LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing locals know the luxury of free parking on Fridays throughout the summertime.

The complimentary parking program will now be extended until the end of 2022.

This promotion has been a hit with visitors to Downtown and Old Town. I’ve also heard from so many of our small business owners who appreciate “Free Parking Friday” to encourage more customers to visit some of our great local restaurants and shops. By extending this through the end of the year we hope to encourage more people to shop and eat local and help support our small businesses. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

Time limits and safety violations will still be enforced.

The Free Parking Friday promotion during this past summer season brought increased traffic and sales, with more people choosing to #LiftUpLocal downtown on Fridays. Being able to extend this parking benefit for anyone looking to support Downtown Lansing businesses is greatly appreciated by businesses and customers alike. Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing, Inc.

Drivers are encouraged to look for signs indicating time limits to avoid tickets.