Free parking in East Lansing on Saint Patrick’s Day

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 to honor Chief Warrant Officer Daniel I. Thomas who passed away on Saturday, Feb 29 at Fort Leonard Wood in St. Robert, Missouri.

“Each of us mourn the loss of Chief Warrant Officer Daniel I. Thomas as he is laid to rest,” Whitmer said. “Our state owes him a great debt and will be forever grateful for his selfless service to our state and nation in the Armed Services. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”