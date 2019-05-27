Local News

Free pets for veterans in Jackson

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:04 PM EDT

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is providing a helping hand to veterans who would like a furry friend.

The pets for veterans program allows veterans to adopt one dog or up to two cats for free from the shelter.

Veterans simply need to bring a state ID or Driver's License and a DD Form 214 or documents proving service.

The program runs till June 15th and the shelter is located at 3370 Spring Arbor Rd.

For more information call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (517) 788 - 4464.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local