Free pets for veterans in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is providing a helping hand to veterans who would like a furry friend.
The pets for veterans program allows veterans to adopt one dog or up to two cats for free from the shelter.
Veterans simply need to bring a state ID or Driver's License and a DD Form 214 or documents proving service.
The program runs till June 15th and the shelter is located at 3370 Spring Arbor Rd.
For more information call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (517) 788 - 4464.
