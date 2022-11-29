MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Families could get their little ones into preschool at no cost.

Children must be turning four years old by Dec. 1, 2022, to get into the Ingham Intermediate School District’s Great Start Readiness program.

A family of four can earn up to $69,375 a year and be eligible for the program, a statement from the Ingham ISD said.

The GSRP is a nationally ranked program that offers courses four days a week, with free meals being provided to students.

Immediate openings for the GSRP are available in Dansville, Holt, Lansing, Leslie, Stockbridge, Webberville and Williamston.

“This year has presented challenges for many families still struggling with financial hardships and the emotional strain of the pandemic. Access to quality, affordable preschool remains an essential need for many families. Families need to know that quality preschool is available and has a critical impact on their child’s kindergarten readiness and life.” Jason Mellema, Superintendent of Ingham Intermediate School District

To apply for the GSRP program, click here or call 517-244-1246.