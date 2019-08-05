LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer free rides during elections this Tuesday.
CATA is offering a free trip to the polls on Tuesday, August 6th for people interested in voting on the Meridian Township’s millage and bond proposal as well as the Lansing City Council’s primary candidates.
A valid voter registration card must be presented upon boarding.
Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5th
Same-day rides will not be available.
CATA offers free rides on election day
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority will offer free rides during elections this Tuesday.