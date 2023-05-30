A photo from the screenshot of the GoFundMe being hosted by Cassandra Cole. (Screenshot/GoFundMe page)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The friend of man who was injured in a car and semi-truck crash last week is asking for help.

The crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. on May 23, near northbound I-69 at Vermontville Highway.

Initial police investigation revealed that that an individual driving an SUV heading south on I-69 crossed the median and crashed into a semi-trailer heading north.

The semi driver was not injured, but the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On the GoFundMe page, the injured SUV driver was identified as John Anthony. He had been recently recovering from a stroke when the accident occurred.

Photos from the crash on Vermontville Highway on May 23. (Photo/MSP First District Twitter)

Anthony’s wife, Yolanda Collins-Green, had taken time away from work to care for him, but was returning to her regular working schedule before last Wednesday.

Currently, Anthony is recovering from the crash in the ICU. GoFundMe organizer Cassandra Cole is a friend of the couple, and she said that because of the accident, Anthony has had to have several surgeries.

Cole said that the father of seven was driving home at the time of the accident when someone rear-ended him, causing him to lose control of his car, then going over the median and crashing into the semi-truck.

He was ejected from his car upon colliding with the semi.

With Collins-Green being Anthony’s caretaker as he recovers from his surgeries, neither are able to work — a factor that will impact their finances heavily, Cole said.

“Family and friends, they need us like never before to help with medical and living expenses,” Cole wrote on the GoFundMe page. “No amount is too small and all is appreciated.”

*Donor names are blurred for privacy purposes. (Screenshot/GoFundMe Page)

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has raised $3,535 of its $5,000 goal.

If you are interested in contributing to the GoFundMe, click here.