Friends of Moores Park Pool launching fundraising campaign

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Area residents will now have the opportunity to raise money and preserve what some say is one of the Lansing’s most treasured assets — that being the historic and nationally recognized Moores Park Pool.

Those with The Friends of Moores Park Pool is launching a public fundraising campaign in support of an architectural assessment needed to determine what restoration work will be required to rehabilitate the pool.

Supporters say, for nearly a century the pool has provided summer recreation to Lansing residents and needs to be saved.

Organizers say, initial funds raised will go to the structural assessment, which will cost $60,000.

For more information…call (517) 290-8577.