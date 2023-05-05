A Hillsdale man is going to pay some bills and do some home improvement projects after winning the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky No. 13 instant game.

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — A man turned a $40 winning ticket into a whopping $500,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky No. 13 instant game.

The anonymous player bought the golden ticket at the Sand Lake Party Store in Hillsdale County.

The 74-year-old was cashing in a $40 winning ticket, when he decided to use his winnings to buy more.

“I scratched the tickets as soon as I got in my car and the Lucky No. 13 ticket was the last one that I scratched,” he said.

At first, the man thought the prize was just $500.

“So, I put on my glasses and looked the ticket over again to make sure I was reading it right,” he continued. “When I realized I had actually won $500,000, I couldn’t believe it!”

The man even had his wife look over the ticket to confirm that he’d won.

After that, the two called up their family to share the great news.

With the winnings, he plans to pay bills and finish some home improvement projects.