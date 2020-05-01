From down under to East Lansing, see how one student brought an international irrigation plan to MSU

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WLNS) – Michigan State University is developing an international irrigation and water management partnership with the University of Southern Queensland in Australia.



Over 9,000 miles from his home, Australian Ph.D. candidate Michael Scobie developed project leadership skills to formalize a partnership between the two universities.



“I think this collaboration and spending real time at a different institution has made a world of difference for me,” Scobie said.



The two educational institutions are in the final stages of establishing a comprehensive partnership.



“These partnerships are huge in increasing the reach of our programming,” MSU Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering chairperson Darrell Donahue said.



Scobie’s research focuses on mobile technology to support agricultural decision-making while also breaking down barriers of access to improve farming.



“About 50 percent of my work is around digital technology and how farmers can use those tools for better water management decisions,” Scobie said. “And the other half of my work is in developing countries helping farmers improve their water management. So, I go from one end of the spectrum to the other, from very high-tech to very low-tech.”



Scobie worked with MSU irrigation specialist Steve Miller and irrigation researcher Younsuk Dong, during his time in East Lansing.



Unfortunately after his six-month learning experience at MSU, Scobie returned home in January to a country facing a severe national disaster. Australian bush fires burned across more than 45 million acres of land, claiming the lives of more than 30 people and as many as one billion animals. The fires came at a time of record drought across the country.



“While we have bushfire season each year, usually just before cyclone season, this (year) was unprecedented,” Scobie said. “We drove from the airport out to our farm in smoke, haze and heat. Our valley has not been directly impacted by the fires, but the landscape is screaming. It is hot and dry and windy. The perfect conditions for bushfires. We have a fire fighting pump connected to our swimming pool – just in case.”



The fires have since been contained, but the impact will last for generations.



“Michael is coming from an arid area, much different from what we have here,” Miller said. “He got a feel for our differences and we’ve looked at how to adapt his tools for our applications here.”



Australia’s dry climate places a high priority on water efficiency. Dong said Australia’s irrigation technology efforts surpass the U.S. in many cases.



“Some of the things we are just now thinking about developing, for example a smartphone app (for soil moisture monitoring), they’ve already done at USQ,” Dong said.



Donahue agrees there are opportunities for both universities as well as credits Scobie and his efforts to bring the partnership to life.



“One of the important mantras around water management is that you need to be able to make measurements to make management decisions. Just doing things by gut feel doesn’t cut it in the world of precision irrigation,” Scobie said.



“I’ve gained a lot of respect for Michael. He has really good ideas, and he has gained a lot of confidence in his abilities,” said Donahue. “His irrigation collaborators at MSU have all told me that they have learned a lot from him, particularly how to improve their approach to irrigation research and outreach.”



Donahue said seeing Scobie finish his program — expected in 2022 — will be fulfilling, especially as a member of his doctoral committee.