Fully engulfed camper fire shuts down highway in DeWitt Township

DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A fully engulfed camper fire shut down I-69 Highway east of Airport Road this afternoon.
Officials say no injuries happened at this incident.
Although the camper had propane tanks on the outside, nothing exploded and the fire was put out fast, according to DeWitt Twp Fire Noah Ruegsegger.
When the fire department arrived the camper was fully engulfed and a personal vehicle was on the scene to help put out the fire.
The highway is blocked off until a travel trailer arrives and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
