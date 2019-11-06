Funeral held for three brothers killed in house fire

HOLT, MICH. (WLNS) — It’s been one week since a house fire in Lansing took the lives of three young brothers. On Wednesday, family and friends came together to say their tearful goodbyes.

A funeral service for the boys was held by the Palmer Bush and Jensen family funeral home in Holt. The family of the boys said they are grateful for the generous contribution the funeral home provided to the family.

The lives of 8-year-old Juan, 5-year-old Ramiro and 3-year-old Manolo Zavala were remember. So many people came out Wednesday morning to say their goodbyes that by the time the funeral started, there was standing room only.

The boys mother Alyssa Wallace said, “Let there be no goodbyes, one day we’ll meet again.”

Through tears, the boy’s loved ones and their parents, Juan Zavala and Alyssa Wallace, shared memories of their boys.

Zavala said, “I’ll try to stay as strong as I can because that’s how my boys see me.”

Manolo was their youngest and he was described as a little fighter, strong willed, and brave.

Then there was Ramiro. Family described him as having a smile that could light up a room.

The oldest Zavala brother was Juan.

Juan’s father said he was, “My best friend, my world. They’re all my world.”

Wallace said her son Juan, “Wanted to be very much like my brother and his dad and he wanted to be a rapper. Little baby Juan the rapper, that’s what he called himself.”

Most importantly, Juan was the protective big brother and even though his duties are over, Alyssa asked for everyone to live like her sons did.

The boys were happy and loved everybody. She said the boys were, “All very loving. Everybody that they came in contact with they loved.”

The community has come together to raise more than $56,000 through the ZavalaKidsFund.

Tammy Franco said, “Our family is just very blessed having all the support of everybody coming together with so much love. We’re just very thankful.”