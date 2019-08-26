Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
KFC partners with Beyond Meat
Top Stories
AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 2 cents to $2.72 per gallon
2 dead after being struck by vehicle in suburban Detroit
This Morning: First day of school for students in Lansing
Stocks turn higher as Trump claims China trade talks back on
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Chiefs lose backup QB Henne to broken ankle, sign Moore
Top Stories
Super Bowl practice run for Fox at Dolphins’ preseason game
Top Stories
Vince Naimoli, original owner of Tampa Bay Rays, dies at 81
The Latest: 18-year-old American Brooksby ousts Berdych
Order restored: US beats Canada in pre-World Cup basketball
Police: Miami fan injures Florida band director after game
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
GALLERY: Back to School 2019
Local News
by:
Ronnie Das
Posted:
Aug 26, 2019 / 04:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2019 / 04:37 PM EDT
Keiro first day of Kindergarten. Courtesy: Lashandra Carter
Photojournalist Rae Hines
Email your back to school photos to newstips@wlns.com
Michigan Headlines
Michigan health officials ask residents to be aware of spreading mosquito-borne disease
GALLERY: Back to School 2019
Police ask for public’s help in armed robbery investigation
UPDATE: Michigan woman who made racist comments leaves council race
Skubick: New state school superintendent speaks out on student safety
More Michigan
StormTracker 6 Radar