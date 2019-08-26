GALLERY: Back to School 2019

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Health officials are reminding Michigan residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has already confirmed one case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Southwest Michigan.

Additionally, three cases of EEE are now suspected in residents from Kalamazoo and Berrien counties as well as a confirmed case of California encephalitis virus in a Genesee County resident.

Two deer in Barry and Cass counties have also been diagnosed with EEE.

As of August 26th, six cases of EEE have been confirmed in horses in Barry, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties. All six of the animals have died and none were vaccinated against EEE. There is a vaccine available for horses, but not for people.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill and a 90 percent fatality rate in horses that become ill. People can be infected with EEE or California group encephalitis viruses from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses.

“Mosquito-borne diseases can cause long-term health effects in people and even death,” said Dr. Mary Grace Stobierski, MDHHS state public health veterinarian and manager of the Zoonotic and Emerging Infectious Diseases Section.

Residents can avoid mosquito bites by applying EPA approved insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, as well as emptying water from mosquito breeding sites and using nets or screens to help keep mosquitoes away.

Symptoms of EEE can include fever, chills, aches and California encephalitis virus can also include nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Both diseases can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases.

Health officials have also identified West Nile Virus in 18 mosquito pools and eight infected birds in the Lower Peninsula. No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported.

Mosquito-borne illness will continue to be a risk in Michigan until late fall when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.