A morning gas leak in East Lansing caused police there to warn residents to “shelter in place” for a short time.

The initial report that a gas line had been ruptured in the area of the 1600 block of Snyder and the 500 block of Wayland just after 9:30 a.m.

Police warned resident in the area to close doors and windows.

Consumers Energy crews were making the repairs during the morning.