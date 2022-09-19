FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Filling up your tank is looking a bit less expensive this week- around 7.9 cents to be exact.

According to GasBuddy’s data, the average price of gasoline in Lansing is $3.69 per gallon.

Prices in the Capital City have fallen 17.1 cents in the past month, and are still 62.3 cents higher than they were a year ago.

If you use diesel, prices have decreased by 7 cents, making the average price $4.93 per gallon.

GasBuddy reported Sunday that the lowest gas price in the area was $3.47 per gallon, and the most expensive gas price in the area was $3.99.

Looking at the Great Lakes State, the lowest price was around $3.35 per gallon as of Sunday, while the highest was $4.69 per gallon.

On a national scale, the average price of gasoline is $3.64 per gallon, making Lansing’s gas price only 5 cents above the national average price for fuel.