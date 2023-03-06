LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fuel costs in Lansing have been on the rise in the last week.

If you are looking to fill up your gas tank in the Capital city, the average price per gallon is $3.47, which is up around 21.7 cents since last week.

According to GasBuddy price reports from Sunday, you could find gas in Lansing for as cheap as $3.17 a gallon, or as expensive as $3.67 a gallon.

Gas prices in Lansing are up 15.6 cents from a month ago and 51.4 cents lower than a year ago.

On a statewide scale, the cheapest gas prices were as low as $2.99, whereas the most expensive gas price was $3.99, a whole dollar’s worth of difference.