LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unseasonable spring temperatures won’t be the only soaring numbers in mid-Michigan this month.

Gasoline prices in Michigan set a new 2023 high on Saturday of $3.72 per gallon. Prices have now come down 1 cent for an average of $3.71 per gallon.

This price is 22 cents higher than this time last month, but 20 cents less than this time last year.

“If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA–the Auto Club Group.

The average cost for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline is $55. Still, people are paying $23 less than they were at 2022’s peak gasoline prices last June.

Oil prices increased after the U.S. Labor Department reported that the U.S. Consumer Price Index had risen 0.1% in March. This was a lower rise than the market had expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported also that total domestic commercial crude inventories had increased.

According to AAA, the state’s most expensive gas price averages are in Marquette ($3.77), Saginaw ($3.76) and Lansing ($3.76), and the least expensive averages are in metro Detroit ($3.66), Traverse City ($3.72) and Ann Arbor ($3.73).

Michigan residents can click here to view state and metro gas averages from AAA.