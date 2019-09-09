Gas prices take post-holiday jump

Lansing gas prices have risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59 per gallon, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 9.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 29.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.39 while the most expensive is $2.99, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.20 while the highest is $3.15, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

“For its eighth straight week, the national average has declined even as oil prices have bucked the trend in the last week, moving higher on optimism over upcoming trade talks between China and the United States,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84 while the most expensive is $5.09, a difference of $3.25.