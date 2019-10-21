Gas prices tumble in mid-Michigan

Lansing gas prices have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com .

Gas prices in Lansing are 12.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet are 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“While the national average was overall little changed in the last week, few states saw such mundane moves with average price changes all over the map,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.34 while the most expensive is $2.98, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $2.29 while the highest is $3.09, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81 while the most expensive is $5.52, a difference of $3.71.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63.

The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

