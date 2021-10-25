GasBuddy’s daily survey reveals updated Lansing gas prices

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio […]

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the past week Lansing gas prices have decreased 4.7 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 177 stations in Lansing, the average price for gas today is $3.28 per gallon.

Gas prices in Lansing are six cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.22 per gallon higher than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest cost for gas at a station in Lansing is $3.10 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.54 per gallon.

The price difference between the lowest and highest price for gas in the state is 77 cents. The lowest price is $2.92 per gallon while the highest is $3.69 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Michigan is $3.27.

The national average has increased 17.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Current Gas Prices:

Lansing: $3.28 per gallon- a decrease in 4.7 cents per gallon from last week.

Ann Arbor: $3.30 per gallon- an increase in 1.2 cents per gallon from last week.

Flint: $3.25 per gallon- a decrease in 3.8 cents per gallon from last week.

Grand Rapids: $3.27 per gallon- a decrease in 4.6 cents per gallon from last week.