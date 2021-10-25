GasBuddy’s daily survey reveals updated Lansing gas prices

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the past week Lansing gas prices have decreased 4.7 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 177 stations in Lansing, the average price for gas today is $3.28 per gallon.
Gas prices in Lansing are six cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.22 per gallon higher than this time last year.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest cost for gas at a station in Lansing is $3.10 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.54 per gallon.
The price difference between the lowest and highest price for gas in the state is 77 cents. The lowest price is $2.92 per gallon while the highest is $3.69 per gallon.
The average price per gallon in Michigan is $3.27.
The national average has increased 17.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Current Gas Prices:
Lansing: $3.28 per gallon- a decrease in 4.7 cents per gallon from last week.
Ann Arbor: $3.30 per gallon- an increase in 1.2 cents per gallon from last week.
Flint: $3.25 per gallon- a decrease in 3.8 cents per gallon from last week.
Grand Rapids: $3.27 per gallon- a decrease in 4.6 cents per gallon from last week.
“The sharp rise we’ve seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago. This isn’t an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time. But for now, oil has held around $83 per barrel, and without a further climb, gas price increases should slow down soon in the bulk of the nation.”Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.