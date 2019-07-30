Gator Country! Another reptile on the run in mid-Michigan

Lost an alligator in Livingston County recently?

According to Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy, a two-foot long, 10-pound alligator was caught this morning after being spotted crossing a road in Osceola Township.

Deputies were able to track down the runaway gator and now they are looking for the owner.

That, of course, presumes there is an owner.

At any rate, the gator is now at the Livingston County Animal Shelter. Anyone wishing to claim the reptile should contact the Livingston County Animal Shelter at 517-546-2154.

If not claimed before noon on August 1st the alligator will be taken to the Chritchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan.

This is the latest gator to surface in mid-Michigan this summer. One, an escaped pet, was hit and killed by a car in west Lansing in late June.